Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.
Jushi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 111,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,974. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.
Jushi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jushi
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.