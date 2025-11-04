Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 111,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,974. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.