Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in Corteva by 54.7% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

