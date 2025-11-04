Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.78, Zacks reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.

Crawford United Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 1,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. Crawford United has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $82.34. The company has a market cap of $291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

