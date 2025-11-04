Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.78, Zacks reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.
Crawford United Stock Up 8.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 1,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. Crawford United has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $82.34. The company has a market cap of $291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About Crawford United
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crawford United
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Alphabet a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.