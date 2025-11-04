Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.930-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.8 million-$667.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.3 million. Qualys also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.730-1.800 EPS.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 505,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,102. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,077,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,951 shares in the company, valued at $25,865,065.82. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $113,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,154.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,346 shares of company stock worth $5,028,258 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3,948.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

