Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.86, Zacks reports. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Matson Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 319,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. Matson has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $169.12.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

