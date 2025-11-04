Insider Buying: First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) CEO Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) CEO James House bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $16,612.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,245.12. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Us Bancsh Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.42. First Us Bancsh has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.98%.The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Us Bancsh presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Us Bancsh stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of First Us Bancsh worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Us Bancsh

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

