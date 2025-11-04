Sanjiv Patel Sells 62,073 Shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 62,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $434,511.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,505. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 2,263,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

