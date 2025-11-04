AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $692,000.00 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) CEO Morris Young sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,439,490 shares in the company, valued at $21,101,588.50. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXT Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $393.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Get AXT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AXT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AXT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160,858 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 227,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.