Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 336 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,940.70. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE SNX traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $150.89. The company had a trading volume of 618,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,433. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

