Insider Buying: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) President Buys 173,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) President William Linnane acquired 173,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $176,460.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 190,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,727.18. The trade was a 965.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.27. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPAR Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

