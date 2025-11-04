Keith Barnes Sells 53,933 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 53,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $931,422.91. Following the sale, the director owned 125,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,357.77. This represents a 30.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 4,783,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,225,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

