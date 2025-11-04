ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,208,483.92 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $1,208,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,145,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,774,201.94. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.61 per share, with a total value of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.08 per share, with a total value of $1,256,280.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,335 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $1,026,739.95.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,172 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $886,129.84.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,540 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $919,575.80.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,550 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,660.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,566 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $579,456.60.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,477. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 14.0%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ASA Gold and Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

