United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total value of $9,658,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total value of $9,393,750.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $9,616,725.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total value of $9,907,875.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total value of $10,130,400.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total value of $9,490,500.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total value of $9,367,875.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.21, for a total value of $1,961,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total value of $4,520,538.75.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $437.33. 601,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,006. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.73 and a 200 day moving average of $339.81.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics



United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

