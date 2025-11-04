United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total value of $9,658,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total value of $9,393,750.00.
  • On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $9,616,725.00.
  • On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total value of $9,907,875.00.
  • On Monday, October 6th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total value of $10,130,400.00.
  • On Monday, September 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total value of $9,490,500.00.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total value of $9,367,875.00.
  • On Monday, September 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.21, for a total value of $1,961,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total value of $4,520,538.75.
  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $437.33. 601,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,006. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.73 and a 200 day moving average of $339.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.90.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

