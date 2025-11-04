United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,753,200.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.30, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,979. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

UTHR stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.33. The stock had a trading volume of 601,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.73 and a 200 day moving average of $339.81. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $501.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

