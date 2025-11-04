Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IAPR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $38,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 74.5% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

