Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Expands By 41.6%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 244,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 787,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 780,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 587,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EOD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,244. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

