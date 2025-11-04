ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 43.8% in October

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 327,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $43,282.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,146 shares in the company, valued at $538,377.16. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,379,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $8,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after buying an additional 288,530 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 641,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.