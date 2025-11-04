Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Pinterest updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 45.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

