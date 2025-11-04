Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. Pinterest updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.4%

PINS traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 16,234,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,326,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 819.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.