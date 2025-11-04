Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. Pinterest updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Pinterest Trading Down 2.4%
PINS traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 16,234,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,326,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 819.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
