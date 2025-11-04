Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58), Zacks reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.0%

RARE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4,371.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $297,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

