Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.04 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 3.150-3.300 EPS.

NYSE:FN traded up $14.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,953. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.71 and its 200-day moving average is $305.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 574.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $254,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

