Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Grocery Outlet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,921.60. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 289.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 207.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

