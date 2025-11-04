Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 390,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 127,757 shares.The stock last traded at $74.1050 and had previously closed at $73.91.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

