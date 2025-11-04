Short Interest in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Increases By 35.5%

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,100 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 69,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,093. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This is a positive change from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period.

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

