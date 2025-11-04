TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 14.50, with a volume of 19967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25.

TPXimpact Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bjorn Conway sold 396,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17, for a total value of £67,406.53. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPXimpact Company Profile

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

