Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.20 and last traded at GBX 67.20, with a volume of 450472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MACF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Macfarlane Group from GBX 135 to GBX 120 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Stirling acquired 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, with a total value of £14,946. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

