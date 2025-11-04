Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Short Interest Update

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 926,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 677,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,536,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,536,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,558. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

