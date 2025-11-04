Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 240348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 25.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.40.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

