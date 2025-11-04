GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 10599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 2.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. GreenFirst is a Canadian managed company with around 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill located across Ontario and Quebec. It serves residential and commercial construction markets as well as the industrial market.
