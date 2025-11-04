Reviewing Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) & New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Free Report) and Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and Encompass Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New York Health Care alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Encompass Health 9.33% 18.19% 7.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Encompass Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Encompass Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Encompass Health $5.80 billion 2.04 $455.70 million $5.29 22.15

This table compares New York Health Care and Encompass Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New York Health Care and Encompass Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 0.00 Encompass Health 0 0 8 3 3.27

Encompass Health has a consensus target price of $142.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Encompass Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Summary

Encompass Health beats New York Health Care on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care

(Get Free Report)

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions. It offers services through the Medicare program to federal government, managed care plans and private insurers, state governments, and other patients. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.