Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT) Drops By 31.0%

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Get Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF alerts:

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of CVRT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 7,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a portfolio of US convertible securities with a high level of equity sensitivity. The fund seeks to deliver total return through capital appreciation and current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.