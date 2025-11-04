Chewy’s (CHWY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,423,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BC Partners PE LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,142,402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 231.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,187,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

