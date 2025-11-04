ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Trading Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $39.9760. Approximately 2,566,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,548,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 10.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

