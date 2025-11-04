Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.4650, with a volume of 1658024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.39.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

