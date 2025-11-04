Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 11.6% – Here’s Why

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 and last traded at GBX 0.42. 5,383,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,361,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Down 11.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

