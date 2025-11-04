JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 and last traded at GBX 137.60, with a volume of 3601614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.77. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

Featured Articles

