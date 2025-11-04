JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 and last traded at GBX 137.60, with a volume of 3601614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.6%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.77. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.62.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Emerging Markets
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Alphabet a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Grab Holdings Stock Just Dropped—Here’s Why It’s a Strong Buy
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.