Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 212,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 367,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Stock Down 20.0%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
