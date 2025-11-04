Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 973,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 325,501 shares.The stock last traded at $8.23 and had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUCK shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,282. The trade was a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,179 shares of company stock valued at $51,627 in the last three months. 84.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 30.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

