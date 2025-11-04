Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Trading Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.8850 and last traded at $4.8850. Approximately 2,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 57,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised Hypermarcas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hypermarcas has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Hypermarcas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hypermarcas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypermarcas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.