Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $28.8410. Approximately 1,710,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,321,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Westpark Capital upgraded Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

In other Ouster news, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 25,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $720,863.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 665,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,937,369.38. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $520,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 346,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,916.72. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,286 over the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ouster by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

