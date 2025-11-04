Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading 7.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 432,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 156,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Geomega Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$49.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

