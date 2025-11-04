iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 244,300 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 917,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,788,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 191,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 609,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,298. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

