Comparing SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SmartKem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartKem and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartKem 1 0 0 0 1.00 Synaptics 1 1 7 1 2.80

Profitability

Synaptics has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.01%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than SmartKem.

This table compares SmartKem and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartKem N/A -321.41% -172.10% Synaptics -4.45% 4.32% 2.32%

Volatility & Risk

SmartKem has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartKem and Synaptics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartKem $97,000.00 89.01 -$10.33 million ($2.68) -0.71 Synaptics $1.07 billion 2.49 -$47.80 million ($1.21) -56.57

SmartKem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartKem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synaptics beats SmartKem on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartKem

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

