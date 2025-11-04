Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,075,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,808,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16 and a beta of 0.88. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Grab by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Grab by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRAB. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

