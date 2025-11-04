SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Short Interest Up 48.4% in October

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CNRG traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 14,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

