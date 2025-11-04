First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:FAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:FAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period.

First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.01. First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Bloomberg Artificial Intelligence ETF (FAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies in the artificial intelligence AI industry. It comprises the top 50 securities globally by revenue and themes assessments.

