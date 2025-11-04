Short Interest in CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC) Drops By 32.8%

CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CID Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of CID Holdco stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 51,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19. CID Holdco has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $75.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CID Holdco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CID Holdco to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CID Holdco has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of CID Holdco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.

