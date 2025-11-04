Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.

Qiagen Stock Down 2.6%

QGEN traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,971. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 101.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 120.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

