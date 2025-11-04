Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 333,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 234,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.47.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

