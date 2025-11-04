Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $18.0250. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $18.0250, with a volume of 208 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

